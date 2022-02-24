Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 17,254 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,254 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 524,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 394,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 97,925 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,124,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJQ opened at $24.53 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49.

