Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 125.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHF stock opened at $262.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.41. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $232.17 and a 52 week high of $293.37.

