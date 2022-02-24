Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,066 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,629 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in General Motors were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,677 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of General Motors by 8.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 12.2% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of General Motors by 476.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 326,267 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of General Motors by 168.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,112 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.27. General Motors has a twelve month low of $46.15 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

In other General Motors news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,943. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

