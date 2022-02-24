Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,879,000 after acquiring an additional 30,568 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $155.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.35. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $152.52 and a 12-month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.