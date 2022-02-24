Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,425,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,367 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,627,000 after acquiring an additional 442,701 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,964,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,802 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,638,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.07 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54.

