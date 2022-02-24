Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.01 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 298.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,851 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average is $63.23. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $67.29.

