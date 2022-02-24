Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.37 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Nucor were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 28.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $117.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.82. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.46 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

