Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 81,258 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,258 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW opened at $94.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.66 and a 200 day moving average of $107.90. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.