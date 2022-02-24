CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 69,450 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.80.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFIV. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.65% of the company’s stock.
CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.
