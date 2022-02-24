Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Charah Solutions in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

Shares of CHRA opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.05. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $164.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the third quarter worth $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter worth $76,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Charah Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at $91,000.

About Charah Solutions (Get Rating)

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.