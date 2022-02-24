Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Joseph W. Laplume Sells 396 Shares of Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE CRL opened at $283.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.02 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.80 and its 200-day moving average is $384.48.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,163,000 after buying an additional 73,315 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,009,000 after buying an additional 70,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,517,000 after buying an additional 24,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,509,000 after buying an additional 133,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

