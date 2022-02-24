Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Joseph W. Laplume Sells 396 Shares of Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE CRL opened at $283.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.02 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.80 and its 200-day moving average is $384.48.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.