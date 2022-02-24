ChartEx Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 39.1% against the US dollar. ChartEx has a market cap of $99,589.52 and approximately $4,843.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042467 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.96 or 0.06853406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,388.20 or 0.99921845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00043426 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00048216 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

