Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 153.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBNY. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 61.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

SBNY opened at $331.52 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $206.00 and a one year high of $374.76. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBNY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.92.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

