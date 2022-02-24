Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,056,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,139,000 after buying an additional 779,939 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,088,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,361,000 after buying an additional 150,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,532,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,248,000 after buying an additional 232,538 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,681,000 after buying an additional 595,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,837,000 after buying an additional 18,260 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.35. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

