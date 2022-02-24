Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 97 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,833,000 after purchasing an additional 293,887 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 616.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,660,000 after purchasing an additional 238,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 151,475 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 2,088.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 121,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 115,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,443,000 after purchasing an additional 110,840 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.75.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RE opened at $300.08 on Thursday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $234.87 and a twelve month high of $307.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.27 and a 200-day moving average of $272.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 29.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

