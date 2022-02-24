Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
CMCM opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.
Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter.
Cheetah Mobile Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.
