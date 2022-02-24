Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

CMCM opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCM. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

