Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at Raymond James

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 63.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.46.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.35. 337,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,671. The firm has a market capitalization of C$766.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$6.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.29.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

