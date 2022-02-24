Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Announces Earnings Results

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99), Briefing.com reports. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LNG stock traded up $6.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.72. 273,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,923. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $65.78 and a 52-week high of $121.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.50%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.85.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

