Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Sets New 12-Month High at $123.00

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $123.00 and last traded at $117.17, with a volume of 15874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.02.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.50%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 12,407,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,219,000 after buying an additional 111,880 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,748,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $561,416,000 after purchasing an additional 72,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,428,000 after purchasing an additional 188,732 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,434,000 after purchasing an additional 772,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,530,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,193,000 after acquiring an additional 343,903 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

