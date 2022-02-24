Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($42.54) earnings per share.

CHK traded up $2.41 on Thursday, reaching $70.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,957,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,683. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $73.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.10.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 481.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

