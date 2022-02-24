Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Chesapeake Utilities updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.050-$6.250 EPS.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock traded down $2.51 on Thursday, reaching $127.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $104.92 and a 52-week high of $146.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.72.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 23.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

