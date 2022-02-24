Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Chesapeake Utilities updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.050-$6.250 EPS.
Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock traded down $2.51 on Thursday, reaching $127.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $104.92 and a 52-week high of $146.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.72.
In related news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Chesapeake Utilities (Get Rating)
Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.
