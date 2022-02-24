Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 1,462 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.08.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,659 shares of company stock worth $40,787,784 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $190.54 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $190.13 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

