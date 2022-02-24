Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $42.70 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 2.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $42,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 11.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $253.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.60 and a 200 day moving average of $263.20. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $227.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

