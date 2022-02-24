Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,709 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $247.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $185.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.49. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

