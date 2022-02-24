ChessCoin (CHESS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $41.00

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One ChessCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. ChessCoin has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $41.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChessCoin has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,708.97 or 1.79528355 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

iBank (IBANK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ChessCoin

ChessCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. The official website for ChessCoin is chesscoincommunity.com . ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling ChessCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChessCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChessCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

