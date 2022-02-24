Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.80

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.80 and last traded at $37.70, with a volume of 7802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHWY. Piper Sandler cut Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.05.

The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,907.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average is $64.86.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Star purchased 26,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.72 per share, with a total value of $1,497,642.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,802,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,212. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,458,000 after buying an additional 5,455,428 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,070,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,969,000 after purchasing an additional 106,784 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 426.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,038 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,285,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,743,000 after buying an additional 110,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

