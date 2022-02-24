Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CMRX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $443.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12. Chimerix has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $10.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 173,312 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Chimerix by 466.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 472,789 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the second quarter worth about $738,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the third quarter worth about $2,667,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Chimerix by 149.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

