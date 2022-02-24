China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 340.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

