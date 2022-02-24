Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Insider Andrew James King Sells 2,500 Shares

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Andrew James King also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 10th, Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $33,275.00.
NASDAQ KDNY opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of -0.02.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KDNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.
Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
