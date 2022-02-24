Christopher Oddleifson Sells 1,050 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.41. 219,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,430. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $68.14 and a twelve month high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Independent Bank by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,271,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,258,000 after buying an additional 462,932 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,779 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,725,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,646,000 after purchasing an additional 709,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230,313 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

