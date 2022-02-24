Christopher Stansbury Sells 52,993 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.43. 19,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,894. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,066,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,325,000 after acquiring an additional 353,355 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 486,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,315,000 after acquiring an additional 291,490 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,538,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,090,000 after acquiring an additional 228,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 732.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after acquiring an additional 212,142 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARW. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.