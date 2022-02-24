Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after buying an additional 786,502 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,529,000 after buying an additional 141,901 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after buying an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,135,000 after purchasing an additional 377,954 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Cigna by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CI opened at $225.09 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.35.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

