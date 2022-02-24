Cinemark (CNK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Cinemark to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cinemark stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

CNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 615.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 80,815 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 56,057 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 315,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

