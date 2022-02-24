Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cintas by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,424,000 after purchasing an additional 121,180 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cintas by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cintas by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,776,000 after purchasing an additional 130,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $363.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $400.28 and its 200-day moving average is $409.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $321.39 and a 12-month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

