Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,065,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,348 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 7.27% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III worth $20,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FWAC. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,983,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,970,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,438,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FWAC opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

