Citigroup Inc. Acquires 3,203 Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) by 318.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Duluth were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTH. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Duluth by 261.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duluth in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Duluth by 189.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Duluth in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 39.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $401.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.50 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

