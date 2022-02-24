Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Funko were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Funko alerts:

FNKO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.77.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $838.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.25. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $27.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96.

In other Funko news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $4,660,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $2,358,001.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 557,034 shares of company stock worth $9,981,658. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.