Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $101.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average is $97.64. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $144.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,369,000. Maytus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 80.0% in the second quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,827,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,448 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,988,351 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $233,175,000 after purchasing an additional 241,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

