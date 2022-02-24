Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $100.12 and last traded at $99.65. Approximately 113,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,315,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.34.

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.98.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.58 and its 200-day moving average is $138.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $250,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $3,187,347.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 626,197 shares of company stock worth $76,355,719 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

