Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.95

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 32690625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen raised shares of Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.
Clover Health Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLOV)
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.
