Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.95

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 32690625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen raised shares of Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

