CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$2.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.09.

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $61.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,139,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $65.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.44.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

