Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.86 EPS

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $6.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.62 by ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%.
NASDAQ COKE traded down $17.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $428.98. The stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,334. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $584.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12 month low of $252.14 and a 12 month high of $638.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 3.97%.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.