Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.86 EPS

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $6.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.62 by ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%.

NASDAQ COKE traded down $17.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $428.98. The stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,334. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $584.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12 month low of $252.14 and a 12 month high of $638.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

