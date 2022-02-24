Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,130 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,260 ($44.34) to GBX 3,130 ($42.57) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola HBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,100 ($42.16) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,526.54.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $39.23.

About Coca-Cola HBC (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.