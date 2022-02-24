Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,130 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,260 ($44.34) to GBX 3,130 ($42.57) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola HBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,100 ($42.16) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,526.54.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $39.23.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.