Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JVA opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. The company has a market cap of $23.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.24. Coffee has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $6.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Coffee by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coffee by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coffee by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coffee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

