Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.22.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.67. Cognex has a 1-year low of $61.59 and a 1-year high of $92.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,963,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,266 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 5.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 16.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex (Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.