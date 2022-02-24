Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $20.00. The company traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 9665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,475,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,897,000 after purchasing an additional 214,504 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 61,246 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 96.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 700,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 343,312 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 47.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $838.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

