Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) will announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.56. Cohu reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Cohu’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on COHU. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 182.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 500.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohu by 430.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

COHU stock opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Cohu has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $50.70.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

