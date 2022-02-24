Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.97

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.97 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Cohu alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $33.74.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cohu by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cohu by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Cohu by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cohu by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.