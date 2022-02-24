Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) PT Raised to $42.00

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 86.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $777.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,452,000 after acquiring an additional 186,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after acquiring an additional 248,132 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after acquiring an additional 55,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,291,000 after buying an additional 58,221 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

