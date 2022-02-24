Colony Group LLC Has $4.96 Million Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 25.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 347,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,932,000 after purchasing an additional 71,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $79,486.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total value of $419,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,249 shares of company stock worth $4,406,695. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GL stock opened at $103.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.47 and its 200-day moving average is $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.04. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.57.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

